North Korea Sends Russia Over Thousand Containers Of Munitions U.S. Envoy To NATO

The latest report by U.S. officials, confirmed by satellite imagery, says North Korea has delivered more than a thousand containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith announced this on Wednesday during an online briefing, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

The U.S. has new information that North Korea recently delivered additional weaponry to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, the ambassador said, adding that the DPRK sent a thousand containers worth of military equipment and ammunition.

She added that the U.S. had obtained satellite images showing these containers being transported from North Korea to Russia by cargo ships.

"We condemn the DPRK for providing Russian with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities and kill Ukrainian civilians and further Russia's illegitimate war," said White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby.

“In return for support, we assess that Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia including fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or other materials and other advanced technologies,” he added.

The United States will continue to monitor the developments and detect any attempts by Pyongyang to supply arms to Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupation forces are forced to use low-quality artillery and mortar shells delivered from North Korea due to low stocks of own ammo. These munitions sometimes go off early, in the barrels of Russian artillery systems and mortars, the Ukrainian military said.