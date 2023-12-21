(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of eleven applicants for Russian citizenship originally from ex-Soviet republics received summonses to a military draft office along with the Russian passports they had sought.

This was reported by Current Time

with reference to the St Petersburg police.

At the ceremony where the men formally obtained Russian citizenship, military recruiters handed the naturalized Russian nationals the relevant summonses. It is noted that military investigative department officials were also present at the event.

Discussions oncontinue – NSDC secretary

As reported earlier, the Investigative Committee in Moscow launched 22 criminal cases for draft evasion by natives of Central Asian countries who had obtained Russian citizenship. At the same time, some 80 naturalized citizens were enrolled in the army ranks.

Photo: voennibilet