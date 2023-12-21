Pulp And Paper Market Size Worth USD 372.70 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Research by Fortune Business InsightsTM , the global pulp and paper market size was USD 351.53 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 354.39 billion in 2022 to USD 372.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 0.72% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business InsightsTM publishes this information in a report titled, "Pulp and Paper Market, 2022-2029" . As per the report, the market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging material from several industries.
The pulp and paper industry is a sector that involves the processing of wood and other fibrous materials to produce paper and paperboard products. It plays a crucial role in providing a wide range of paper products used in everyday life.
List of Key Players Profiled in the Pulp and Paper Market Report :
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan) The Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland) WestRock (U.S.) International Paper (U.S.) Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.) Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (Hong Kong) Stora Enso Oyj (Finland) Sappi Limited (South Africa) Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.) UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland) Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden) Oji Holding Corporation (Japan)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2022-2029
| Forecast CAGR
| 0.72
| 2030 Value Projection
| USD 372.70 billion
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 354.39 billion
| Historical Data
| 2018-2020
| No. of Pages
| 150
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
| Segments Covered
|
| Regions Covered
|
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
| Pulp and Paper Market Growth Drivers
| Increased Utilization of Tissue Paper Amid Pandemic Bolstered Market Growth
| Wrapping & Packaging Segment to Dominate the Global Market
Segments:
Anticipated Dominance of the Wrapping & Packaging Sector in the Global Market
The market is segmented into various categories, and among them, the wrapping and packaging sector is anticipated to emerge as the frontrunner in global market share in the foreseeable future. This forecast is linked to the increasing footprint of the e-commerce and retail industries. Furthermore, the rising inclination towards paper bags as an economical substitute for plastic bags is expected to be a key driver of growth within this particular segment.
Geographic Segmentation
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Increased Utilization of Tissue Paper Amid Pandemic Bolstered Market Growth
In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, several industries faced negative repercussions. Surprisingly, the pulp and paper market encountered an unforeseen upswing during this period. This unexpected surge in demand can be linked to the heightened usage of tissue papers and various hygiene products. Tissue papers became indispensable for healthcare providers, pharmacists, and the general population, playing a crucial role in upholding hygiene standards in both workplaces and households. These conditions resulted in a significant increase in the demand for pulp and paper, particularly for the manufacturing of tissue papers.
Report Coverage:
The report illuminates the industry's most recent trends and advancements. It delves into the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on growth and expansion, highlighting specific factors that have propelled pulp and paper market growth. Regional perspectives on segmented pulp and paper market areas are provided, accompanied by a roster of key market players and their recent product launches. The report also outlines the drivers and constraints influencing market growth throughout the forecast period. Incorporating both qualitative and quantitative analyses, the report furnishes accurate insights into the evolving business landscape.
Drivers & Restraints:
Surging Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Propel Growth
The projected growth in the pulp and paper industry is propelled by the widening influence of online retail in developing countries, foreseen to generate heightened demand for paper-based packaging across diverse sectors.
Additionally, the market is poised for an upswing owing to the growing inclination towards environmentally-friendly packaging materials in the anticipated timeframe. However, potential challenges may arise from stringent regulations governing the procurement of raw materials, particularly wood, and effective resource management for industry
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific Leads Global Market Share Thanks to its Vast Producer-Consumer Base
In the year 2021, the Asia Pacific region established its dominance in the pulp and paper market, registering an impressive valuation of USD 175.00 billion. The significant presence of a producer-consumer population in this geographic area is anticipated to play a pivotal role in propelling market growth in the region.
North America Secures Second-Highest Global Market Share During the Forecast Period
North America is projected to hold the second-highest global market share in the coming years, largely due to the increased consumption of fast-moving consumer goods. This heightened consumption pattern ensures a notable surge in the demand for packaging paper in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Acquisition allows companies to Propel Growth
The company's focus is on strategic acquisitions to propel growth by expanding their production rate and improving their business performance. Also, enhancing and developing a strong supply chain allow companies to increase their productivity and profitability.
Key Industry Development:
June 2022: Kruger acquired the paper mill from Domtar's pulp mill plant in Kamloops, Canada. The plant produces bleached and unbleached softwood pulp. With this acquisition, Kruger secured the pulp supply for tissue paper manufacturing facilities in Quebec.
