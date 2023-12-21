Pushpika De Silva Jewelry Opens At Havelock City Mall

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Mrs. Sri Lanka, Pushpika De Silva opened the Pushpika De Silva Jewelry store at the Havelock City Mall.
MENAFN21122023000190011042ID1107636813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.