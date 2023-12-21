Unmasking The Scam: Meet The Tech Influencer Who Exposed Curative Survey

Hailing from South Kashmir's Kulgam district, 25-year-old Nafi Javaid, a computer engineer creates tech videos on social media platforms by the channel name 'NAFxx Tech'.

On 16th of December, Nafi posted a video on his handle cautioning people against investing in the firm. He had found that the company's website was full of grammatical errors and there was no information about the owner.

In a conversation with Kashmir Observer, Nafi said that his viewers, who were familiar with the type of content he creates, had sent him messages and emails, urging him to investigate a company named Curative Survey.

“I received a lot of mails and messages from people who were about to invest money to make a video on Curative survey. It took me around four days to investigate and I found out it was a scam. The company had no proper information about their business model,” Nafi said, adding that many investors started to abuse him after he exposed the fraud.

“People questioned me about how I could label it a fraud when they had been earning from it for the past year. Some very popular social media influencers and some journalists from Kashmir had promoted it on their social media platforms,” he said.

Undeterred by the accusations of seeking views and fame, Nafi emphasized the responsibility he felt toward his audience aftermath was swift, he said.“As soon as I uploaded the video, the fraudsters anticipated people withdrawing their money, so the next day, Curative Survey stopped the withdrawal process. By Monday, their offices were shut, and no one was to be seen,” the content creator said.

This, however, is not the only scam he has exposed, as he had previously unveiled the deceit of Star Ocean Mall, another fraudulent company.“I am not a stranger to exposing fraudulent activities. About nine months back, I unearthed the reality behind another company.”

Following the exposure of the scam, Nafi's following has soared across social media platforms. His Facebook followers have reached an impressive 74,000, and on YouTube, he is swiftly approaching 10,000 subscribers. The video uncovering the fraudulent company has garnered widespread attention, accumulating over 1.5 lakh views, highlighting the expanding impact of Nafi's influential expose.

Nafi emphasizes that online platforms promising quick doubling of money are deceptive, asserting that earning money is inherently challenging. He categorizes such schemes as money circulation scams, where investors' funds are merely shuffled among themselves.

Advocating for responsible content creation, Nafi said,“This scam gained traction with the endorsement of influential figures in J&K. So, Content creators need to understand the amount of impact their endorsements have on the general public”.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” he added.



According to Nafi, his motivation to create scam awareness videos stems from witnessing people in Kashmir falling prey to deceit.“I do it to protect them. With numerous scams prevalent online, this won't be the last one.” he said.

