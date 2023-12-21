Israel In The Shadow Of American Decline

(MENAFN- Asia Times) And the word of the Lord came unto me the second time, saying, What seest thou? And I said, I see a seething pot; and the face thereof is toward the north.

Then the Lord said unto me, Out of the north an evil shall break forth upon all the inhabitants of the land. –

Jeremiah 1:13-14

Strictly speaking, Israel's Gaza war is not a tragedy, but rather a hideous accident. Many wars wait for years to happen until they can't be stopped. Those are the tragedies.

This one never should have happened. Israeli intelligence

had the plans

for the October 7 Hamas attack a year in advance, as well as

urgent warnings

from lower-echelon officers just before the event. But the top military and political leadership brushed them off.

This fits a venerable pattern. Stalin had the plans for Operation Barbarossa from his spy Victor Sorge; US Naval Intelligence had warnings about the attack on Pearl Harbor; and the FBI had the jigsaw puzzle pieces of 9/11, but failed to fit them together.

Intelligence services are not rewarded for timely warnings, but for serving their masters' political agendas, and Israel's fabled spies turned out to be no different than their counterparts in other countries.

Believing

that US$40 million a month in subsidies from Qatar and other economic concessions would keep Hamas quiet, the Israeli government refused to consider anything else.

There simply is no contest between 300,000 regular troops from the Israel Defense Forces and 30,000 to 40,000 lightly armed Hamas irregulars, any more than there was a contest between ISIS and the American army and its proxies. Whether Hamas is entirely or largely extirpated from Gaza depends on the extent to which Israel can resist American pressure to vitiate its operations.

The outcome will not be much different in any case. Whatever happens, most of Gaza's two million residents will spend the next couple of years in tent camps while the rest of the world dickers about what to do with them. Their living conditions will be similar to those of the more than 200,000 Jewish refugees who lived in tent cities for up to two years after they were expelled from Arab countries following the 1948 war.

For all the horrors of the October 7 attacks, they did not constitute an existential crisis for a country with the region's most powerful military and an extraordinary capacity for national solidarity in the face of external threat.

The existential danger to Israel comes not from its southern border, but rather-as in Jeremiah 1:13-14-from the distant north, specifically Ukraine. The Biden administration previously imagined that it could force regime change in Russia through crippling sanctions.

Instead, a large part of world trade and financial currents skirted American sanctions, leaving Russia with barely-diminished oil revenues and a steady supply of high-tech components from China, directly and through such intermediaries as Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Armenia.

Rather than collapsing by 50% as President Biden predicted, Russia's economy grew by 3% in 2023 after contracting by just 2.1% in 2022. Putin had an

80% approval rating

as of October 2023. The Biden team is responsible for the grossest blunder in the checkered history of American foreign policy.

America's strategic position is about to suffer a blow on par with, and perhaps more devastating than, the 1975 collapse of Vietnam. With a resident population of less than 30 million against Russia's population of 147 million, Ukraine cannot put enough men in the field to hold the line against a Russian army with comparable technology and much greater firepower.