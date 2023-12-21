China Will Stress Test Asia As Rarely Before In 2024

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Today's extreme focus on the Bank of Japan is pivoting to how the People's Bank of China plays the economic minefield that lies ahead in 2024.

Over the next 12 months, China will stress test Asian economies as rarely before. Beijing's dueling priorities of stabilizing growth and reducing the frequency of boom/bust cycles will center on the actions of Governor Pan Gongsheng at PBOC headquarters.

Since taking the PBOC's reins in July, Pan has been a study in monetary restraint. Even as the all-important property sector stumbles, Pan's team has avoided channeling giant waves of

liquidity

into the market. Targeted blasts, yes. But Team Pan is foregoing the powerful easing moves that traders came to expect from previous PBOC leaders.

One reason is that the yuan is under growing pressure in global markets. Nothing would get China closer to this year's 5% growth target faster than a lower exchange rate. Pan, though, is prioritizing yuan stability over stimulus in ways that continue to confound hedge funds betting on a weaker currency.

This patience is partly about China's default-plagued property developers. Each drop in the yuan makes paying off offshore debt more expensive and challenging. It's also about the PBOC's determination not to reward bad behavior through moral hazard-encouraging bailouts.

Yet this balancing act may become more precarious as China's domestic economy underperforms at the same time the external sector disappoints.

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng is speaking forthrightly about the Chinese economy. Image: Twitter Screengrab

This isn't the only way China will stress test Asia's economies. Writing in the latest Global Polarity Monitor newsletter, Asia Times'

David Goldman

argues that China will engage in“limited, stylized probes of Asian governments' pain threshold” in naval and military matters.

Questions about the region's economic pain threshold vis-a-vis China's slowdown loom large as 2024 approaches.

Though the US has beaten the odds and avoided a recession, this luck might be running out. The cumulative effects of 11 US Federal Reserve rate hikes in 18 months – and the highest Treasury debt yields in 17 years – are generating intensifying headwinds. Europe is facing a treacherous 2024 as the German economy contracts.

“The fiscal woes of the last month have clearly left their mark on the

German economy , with the country's most prominent leading indicator showing just how difficult it will be for the economy to bounce back,” says ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski.

Japan, meanwhile, may already be in recession. Data since the economy's 2.9% contraction in the July-September period offers little hope Japan isn't ending 2024 in the red. The sense of fragility was buttressed by the Bank of Japan's decision on Tuesday (December 19) to leave quantitative easing in place.