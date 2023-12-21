Hidden Dangers Of Antisemitism And The Free Speech Debate

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Jewish history is full of cautionary examples of failed emancipation. For millennia, Jews have often been perceived as the“other” in their host societies, a status that continues to this day despite appearances to the contrary in some countries.

While the past century has witnessed various efforts to achieve civil and political rights for Jews, including religious initiatives like Reform Judaism and political movements like Zionism, these have not fully addressed the underlying issues.

Following the Holocaust, Zionism succeeded in establishing the state of Israel, but it did not resolve the fundamental issue of Jewish emancipation. That's because the state is not secure or, in many ways, viable.

Israel's lack of internationally recognized borders and its ongoing inability or unwillingness to establish a lasting peace with the indigenous Palestinian population have exacerbated the idea that the country is not secure.

Rather than mitigating these challenges, Israel has spent substantial resources to build a

vast military occupation

to control virtually every facet of the lives of Palestinians. The resources required for this herculean task of domination largely come from abroad in the form of military aid and diplomatic cover from the United States.



The dependence of a secular Jewish state on a predominantly Christian nation like the US is cause for concern, given the historical hostility between Christian societies and Jews. This stands in contrast to the narrative pushed by Israel's current public relations campaigns, which don't dwell on that dark history but instead argue that it is Muslims that have exhibited more hostility toward Jews.