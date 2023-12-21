Single-To-Double Strollers Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Under 1 Year Old, 1 to 2.5 Years Old, Above 2.5 Years Old) , Types (Side-by-Sides, In-Lines, Convertibles) , By " Single-to-Double Strollers Market-2024 " Region

Agio Baby

Baby Generation

Baby Jogger

Babyzen

Britax Child Safety

Bugaboo International

Bumbleride

Cybex

Evenflo

Joolz

Joovy

Nuna

Peg Perego

Silver Cross

UPPAbaby

Veer Gear Zoe Baby Products

The Single-to-Double Strollers Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Single-to-double strollers are designed to work from birth through two kids or to start off right away with twins. It's a stroller that can be used with one seat or two in a ton of different configurations. They are a tandem-style stroller without having the bulk of a traditional tandem because of the way the seats are arranged. Think of them more pke stadium seating and less pke church pews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Single-to-Double Strollers market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Single-to-Double Strollers market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Single-to-Double Strollers landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Side-by-Sides accounting for of the Single-to-Double Strollers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Under 1 Year Old segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Single-to-Double Strollers include Agio Baby, Baby Generation, Baby Jogger, Babyzen, Britax Child Safety, Bugaboo International, Bumbleride, Cybex and Evenflo, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Single-to-Double Strollers in 2021.

This report focuses on Single-to-Double Strollers volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single-to-Double Strollers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Single-to-Double Strollers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by End Users. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Single-to-Double Strollers market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Side-by-Sides

In-Lines Convertibles

What are the different "Application of Single-to-Double Strollers market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Under 1 Year Old

1 to 2.5 Years Old Above 2.5 Years Old

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Single-to-Double Strollers Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Single-to-Double Strollers

1.2 Classification of Single-to-Double Strollers by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Single-to-Double Strollers Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Single-to-Double Strollers Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Single-to-Double Strollers Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Single-to-Double Strollers Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Single-to-Double Strollers Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Single-to-Double Strollers Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Single-to-Double Strollers Market Drivers

1.6.2 Single-to-Double Strollers Market Restraints

1.6.3 Single-to-Double Strollers Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Single-to-Double Strollers Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Single-to-Double Strollers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Single-to-Double Strollers Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Single-to-Double Strollers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Single-to-Double Strollers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Single-to-Double Strollers Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Single-to-Double Strollers Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Single-to-Double Strollers New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Single-to-Double Strollers Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Single-to-Double Strollers Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Single-to-Double Strollers Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Single-to-Double Strollers Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Single-to-Double Strollers Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Single-to-Double Strollers Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Single-to-Double Strollers Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Single-to-Double Strollers Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Single-to-Double Strollers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Single-to-Double Strollers Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Single-to-Double Strollers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

