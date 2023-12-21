Artificial Grass Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Sports, Landscaping, Other) , Types (Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type) , By " Artificial Grass Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Artificial Grass market?



Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass Forbex

The Artificial Grass Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Artificial Grass market size is estimated to be worth USD 3048.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4456.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Artificial Grass market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Artificial Grass landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type accounting for of the Artificial Grass global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Sports segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Artificial Grass include Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf (Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches and pmonta Sport, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Artificial Grass in 2021.

This report focuses on Artificial Grass volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Grass market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Artificial Grass Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Artificial Grass market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

What are the different "Application of Artificial Grass market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Sports

Landscaping Other

Why is Artificial Grass market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Artificial Grass market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Artificial Grass Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



Artificial Grass Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Artificial Grass market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Artificial Grass industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Artificial Grass market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Artificial Grass Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Artificial Grass Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Grass

1.2 Classification of Artificial Grass by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Artificial Grass Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Artificial Grass Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Artificial Grass Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Artificial Grass Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Artificial Grass Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Artificial Grass Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Artificial Grass Market Drivers

1.6.2 Artificial Grass Market Restraints

1.6.3 Artificial Grass Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Artificial Grass Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Artificial Grass Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Grass Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Artificial Grass Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Artificial Grass Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Artificial Grass Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Artificial Grass Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Artificial Grass New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Artificial Grass Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Artificial Grass Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Grass Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Artificial Grass Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Artificial Grass Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Artificial Grass Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Artificial Grass Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Artificial Grass Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Artificial Grass Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Artificial Grass Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Artificial Grass Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

