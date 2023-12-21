Volstora Announces New Manufacturing Milestones For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARNHEM , GELDERLAND , NETHERLANDS, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Volstora , an energy storage solutions manufacturer based in the Netherlands, announced that it has reached major manufacturing milestones, producing 15 MWh of energy storage in 2023. This represents exponential growth from 2022 and positions the company as one of the fastest-growing energy storage providers across the Netherlands.“This is a step in our journey to become the leading energy storage supplier in the Netherlands and Europe,” says Duan van 't Slot, CEO at Volstora,“We continuously innovate our systems to be less complex and more accessible to our commercial and industrial customers.”“Volstora is set to double production capacity at our plant in Arnhem in 2024,” says Eelco Fichtinger, CFO at Volstora,“The business continues to grow by adding key members, developing key technologies, and investing in our research and development.”Volstora continues to hold its ambitions high, with the goal to double production in 2024.For updates, follow Volstora on LinkedIn:About Volstora:Volstora builds complete and powerful energy storage systems designed and built in the Netherlands in a proprietary cell-to-system process. Grid congestion, reducing carbon emissions, or enabling fast charging, Volstora delivers tailored systems to a wide commercial and industrial market.For more information, visit .

