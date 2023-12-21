Tiffany Haddish Pleads Not Guilty To DUI Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 21 (IANS) Actress Tiffany Haddish pleaded not guilty through an attorney to two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from her arrest in November.

Haddish, 44, is charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, reports deadline.

A pretrial hearing is set for February 14. Haddish was taken into custody at about 5:45 a.m. November 24, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. She was released from custody that day, jail records show.

As per tmz, Haddish was in her stopped car“in the middle of Beverly Drive ... apparently slumped over the wheel while the car was running.”

Haddish had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the night before for the club's 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI near Atlanta in January 2022 and later pleaded not guilty. That case is still pending.

