Four Killed In Jeep-Truck Collision In K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 21 (IANS) Four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between a truck and a jeep in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka
The accident happened late on Wednesday night near the taluk office on the outskirts of Afzalpur town. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Santhosh, 55-year-old Shankar, 50-year-old Siddamma, and five-year-old Huchchappa. All were residents of Madyala village near Afzalpur town.
Pooja Doddamani, 30, sustained serious injuries in the accident and has been shifted to a private hospital.
The jeep was traveling from Afzalpur towards Mallabad and collided with a truck coming from Kalaburagi, according to the police.
The jeep was reduced to a mangled heap of metal in the collision. Afzalpur police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.
--IANS
mka/dpb
MENAFN20122023000231011071ID1107636576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.