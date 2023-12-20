FOLLOWME Season 13 Trading Contest Is In Full Swing: A Global Showcase Of Trading Skills

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2023 - Global trading community, FOLLOWME, is proud to announce the highly anticipated ongoing S13 Trading Contest , sponsored by industry-leading brokers Doo Prime, Tickmill, FXTM, and more. This prestigious event provides traders worldwide with an exceptional platform to demonstrate their trading skills and compete in a global arena.





A Global Forex Trading Competition - FOLLOWME S13 Trading Contest

As a global trading community with over 226,000 connected accounts and a trading volume of 30 million , FOLLOWME has successfully held 12 seasons of forex trading contests which has become a premier competition in the trading community. With over 59,000 cumulative participating accounts with cumulative rewards up to $306,242, the FOLLOWME Trading Contest stands out as the reputation competition worldwide.



The S13 Trading Contest has already generated significant excitement, with over 9,300 participants joining the competition. Traders from diverse backgrounds have seized the opportunity to showcase their strategies and market insights, competing against global top performers and winning substantial $50,000 prizes.



The contest is designed to foster a spirit of healthy competition and provide a platform for traders to learn from one another. Participants will have the chance to engage with a vibrant community of like-minded traders, share experiences, and build valuable connections.



Open Registration for Traders of All Levels



Registration for the contest is open to all traders, and joining is simple and straightforward. Traders can sign up using their MT4 trading accounts, and there are no restrictions on the number of accounts they can use.



FOLLOWME welcomes traders of all levels of experience to participate in this exciting event. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting your trading journey, the S13 Trading Contest offers a unique opportunity to showcase your skills and gain recognition in the global trading community.



For detailed information and registration, please visit the official contest website at .









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About FOLLOWME FOLLOWME is a leading social trading community dedicated to providing a communication platform for global traders. Our community offers a range of trading tools and social features, empowering traders to learn, connect, and grow together.



For more information, please visit

