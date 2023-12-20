Islamic Chamber To Host JCC's Economic Empowerment Initiative For Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In its recent annual meeting in Doha, the General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture agreed on Wednesday to host the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) for its initiative on Palestine's economic empowerment.

Chairman of the JCC Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, had proposed hosting the chamber, stressing the utilisation of all possibilities to support the initiative launched two months ago in Amman on the margins of the first economic summit of the private sector.

The President of the Islamic Chamber, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, praised Jordan for hosting the initiative, commending the great efforts made by the Kingdom and the member states of the Islamic Chamber to overcome the crises and difficulties that hinder development.



The initiative seeks to empower the Palestinian economy by focusing on skills development, vocational training, generating sustainable job opportunities, laying the foundations for an integrated distance education system, and supporting the culture of remote work, by launching various initiatives to support businesses and providing the necessary infrastructure.



Additionally, it contributes to the Palestinian engagement in the global market and assists in building a strong and sustainable economy for the country.

The initiative's areas of work include a platform for remote employment and skills development that includes a list of available jobs and integrated learning modules for those wishing to work remotely, and another platform for distance learning that includes a group of training courses and specialised workshops that seek to strengthen personal skills and enhance remote work skills.

The overall objective is to reduce unemployment rates, provide stable income, and enable society to achieve financial independence and overcome various economic obstacles.