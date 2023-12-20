Prince Rashid Oversees Dispatch Of Relief Aid Plane For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Rashid Bin Al Hassan, adviser to His Majesty the King and chairman of the board of trustees of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), on Wednesday oversaw the preparation of a new a relief aid plane for the people in Gaza.



The event was attended by the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord (Tariq) Ahmad, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Organised by the JHCO in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies, the plane carries food parcels, winter clothing, blankets, and necessities for

women and children.

Secretary-General of JHCO Hussein Shibli said that "we send aid based on priorities in response to the needs we receive from the people in Gaza". Shibli also said that the number of planes sent by JHCO to the people of Gaza has reached 22 planes, while the number of trucks, carrying medical, food, and relief supplies, has amounted to 8.



