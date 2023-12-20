Tinygemsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) CEO Discusses Traditional, Digital Finance In Exclusive Benzinga Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, was featured in a recent exclusive Benzinga interview. During the interview, Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian Esposito talked with host Michael Murry about the company, which specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. During the interview, Esposito discussed how Diamond Lake Minerals is bridging traditional finance with a digital future. Esposito noted that DLMI is focused on building strong companies with sustainable earnings.“Bu more importantly and what's making us pretty unique and [putting] a nice spotlight on us is that we're going to be having security token offerings with our partner INX throughout all our subsidiaries and business units, so we're combining traditional securities with the future of digital assets in a regulated environment,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian Esposito in the interview.

“We're solely focused on a regulated environment and digital securities and security tokens. So what I have felt that's missing in this world as far as the wealth of the world that's sitting on the sidelines that don't understand things like crypto, they don't understand digital assets. They don't understand NFTs. A lot of friction points. They don't believe it's real. They're intimidated by downloading a digital wallet, putting in personal information. So what we're doing as a hybrid approach is that we're doing something that people are very familiar with, and that is buying a stock. So now they can be part of this entire wonderful digital industry by looking at stocks hopefully like ours and hopefully more that come to market and saying, yes, I am in that space. I own DLMI stock. I'm in digital assets. I'm in digital securities, without the friction points. . . . I think this is what is going to allow people to understand that this is the movement that is happening. It is real. . . And we want to be that stock that is an authority in the space. We want to be that company that shows the world how to do it. And we want to be that company that other public companies emulate and replicate our model and what our structure is.”

To view the full interview, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at



About TinyGems

TinyGems

is your guide to the best and brightest in the under-appreciated small-cap sector. As one of 50+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), TinyGems provides :

(1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution via IBN to reach millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. It's time to uncover some of the best-kept secrets on Wall Street. TinyGems features innovative small-cap companies with huge potential, putting a spotlight on the best and brightest of these disruptors that have the technology, the talent, the drive, and the business models to make a huge impact in the markets and in portfolios. Whether it's a game changing technology, a new more profitable product or service, or a star in a hot sector, TinyGems is the go-to source for actionable intelligence.

To receive SMS text alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192

(U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork