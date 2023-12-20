Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) K5 ASR, K1hs Deployed For Leading Semiconductor Test Equipment Supplier

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced a new contract with a California-based supplier of semiconductor final-test, system-level test sockets and thermal control units for one 5th Generation K5 ASR and two K1 Hemispheres (“K1H”).

The announcement reads,“The client's procurement/purchasing team sought out advanced technologies in an effort to reduce guarding costs while protecting its domestic chip production, testing and research facility... The K5 ASR will patrol the manufacturing floor indoors among high-end test equipment and supplies. One K1H will be monitoring the building's front entrance and the second K1H will keep watch on the rear area, which is adjacent to a regional airport. Upon evaluation of its first deployment, the client will review opportunities to expand the program to its nine other U.S. locations.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN