Egypt, EU Discuss Funding Package To Address Economic Challenges Due To Geopolitical Issues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The European Union (EU) is in talks with the Egyptian government and relevant authorities to provide a new funding package that includes loans, grants, and credits to address the economic challenges caused by the conflict in Gaza and other geopolitical issues, according to the Head of the European Union Delegation to Egypt, Ambassador Christian Berger.

In a press roundtable held on Wednesday, Berger said that the amount of funding that will be offered to Egypt to cope with the economic problems resulting from the conflict in Gaza is still under discussion.

He stressed that the EU rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands, and said,“The aid that Europe recently provided to Egypt was not in exchange for displacement, but it was agreed upon earlier.”

Berger also said that the European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit acts of violence in the West Bank.

He added:“The European Union supports and enhances cooperation with Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and there is a daily flight from the European Union to Al-Arish Airport.”

Regarding economic cooperation, Ambassador Berger praised the relations between the two sides in terms of trade and investment and confirmed the increase in Egyptian gas exports to European Union countries this year.

Berger revealed that Egypt's agri-food exports to Europe increased by 50% during the current year compared to last year.

Regarding the progress of the electric interconnection line between Egypt and Europe, Berger said that the interconnection project was granted the status of a“project of common interest” last October.

Berger noted that a memorandum of understanding was signed for cooperation between Egypt and the European Union in the water sector and the exchange of experiences and information in this field during the Cairo Water Week last October.

The Ambassador highlighted the current joint presidency of Egypt and the European Union of the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum (2023-2025).

Berger pointed out that the EU has announced cooperation with Egypt in the fields of defense and security, such as the Counter-Terrorism Forum, which Egypt took over from Morocco this year.