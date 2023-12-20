CIRA Education Plans To Invest EGP 700M In 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) CIRA Education Holding Company, led by CEO Mohamed El Kalla, has announced its investment plan for 2024, which includes investments worth EGP 700m.

El Kalla said in a press conference that the company intends to replicate the model of Global Village schools in 6th October City, in collaboration with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt. He added that the company is in talks with the Fund to execute this plan.

Last month, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly inaugurated a school complex that consists of four schools in the first phase of the Global Village land development project in 6th October City. The project is a partnership between the Sovereign Fund of Egypt and several private-sector experts in education. The project aims to offer educational services that meet international standards at an affordable cost for middle-income families in Egypt.

The Global Village land development project in 6th October City will transform the vacant land into a comprehensive educational complex. The first phase of the project will have five schools and a sports club to serve the schools and the project as a whole.