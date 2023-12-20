(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The controlled release drug delivery market size is anticipated to grow from USD 47.97 Billion in 2022 to USD 108.45 Billion in 10 years at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market ought to witness a positive growth rate owing to rising incidences of chronic diseases across the globe. U.S., Canada and Mexico are the key countries contributing towards the regional market growth and development. Newark, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global controlled release drug delivery market will grow from USD 47.97 Billion in 2022 to USD 108.45 Billion by 2032. Controlled drug distribution has many benefits. The possibility of reducing the frequency of medical administration is one of the main advantages. This aspect makes the patients' dosing schedule easier and increases compliance because patients are more likely to follow a treatment plan that calls for fewer administrations. Additionally, by avoiding high drug peak concentrations, as shown with immеdiatе-rеlеasе formulations, controlled rеlеasе drug delivery systems can reduce side effects. This is especially important for medications that have a limited therapeutic efficacy window or are linked to dose-dependent toxicities.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 47.97 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 108.45 Billion CAGR 8.5% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Technology, Application, Release Mechanism Drivers Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases Opportunities Growing Research & Development Activities Within the Pharmaceutical Industry Restraints Stringent Regulatory Environment

Key Insight of the controlled release drug delivery Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global Controlled release drug delivery market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Emerging nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are prominent countries in the Asia Pacific region. A major factor contributing to the Asia-Pacific market is the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and population growth. The prevalence of ailments, including diabetes, heart problems, and cancer, is on the rise in the area. Due to this demographic and epidemiological shift, there is a significant demand for sophisticated drug delivery methods, including controlled-release formulations. Asia Pacific's pharmaceutical sector is expanding and innovating significantly right now. Nations such as China and India have become prominent participants in manufacturing biosimilars, generic medications, and an increasing number of novel formulations. The pharmaceutical businesses operating in the region are allocating resources towards research and development to augment their proficiency in drug delivery technologies, encompassing controlled relay systems.



The microencapsulation segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.



The technology segment includes micro encapsulation, transdermal, targeted delivery, and others. The microencapsulation segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period. The capacity of microencapsulation to increase the stability and bioavailability of medications is one of the main factors driving its market share. Microencapsulation improves the efficacy of medications or chemicals by shielding them from enzymatic activity or environmental conditions that could degrade them. This is especially important for medications likely to break down in the gastrointestinal system or have low solubility. Oral drug delivery systems frequently employ microencapsulation because it provides regulated release and long-lasting therapeutic benefits. Microencapsulation techniques are highly versatile, allowing for the creation of formulations specifically suitable for desired release patterns, including delayed, sustained, or rapid release. Microencapsulation's versatility makes it a popular choice for creating customized and extended-rеlеasе formulations.



The injectable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into metered dose inhalers, injectable, transdermal, oral drug delivery and others. The injectable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ability of injесtable drug delivery to administer medications precisely and under control, making it appropriate for critical care and emergencies, is one of the main factors driving its market share. Solutions, substances, and microspheres are effective formulations that provide different receptor profiles based on therapeutic needs. Because of its adaptability, effective drug administration is now considered a mainstay in treating autoimmune diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. The market share of injectable medication delivery encompasses depot formulations and long-acting injectables (LAIs), which offer continuous delivery over longer durations. Psychiatric diseases such as schizophrenia can benefit greatly from the use of long-acting implants (LAIs) since they have been shown to decrease dose frequency and increase medication adherence.



The polymer-based systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The release mechanism segment is bifurcated into polymer-based systems, micro reservoir partition-controlled drug delivery systems, feedback regulated drug delivery systems, activation-modulated drug delivery systems, and chemically activated. The market share of polymer-based systems is primarily driven by their ability to adapt to various medication regimes. Researchers can create drug delivery systems with instant, delayed, or sustained delivery by choosing particular polymers and modifying formulation parameters. This adaptability meets a range of patient needs and therapeutic goals. The market share of polymer-based systems is increased by biodegradable polymers, such as poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA), which provide regulated release together with the advantages of biocompatibility and a lower risk of long-term toxicity. The controlled rеlеasе formulation's safety and effectiveness are enhanced by its ability to customize the rate at which its polymers break down by the medication's intended rеlеasе kinetics.



Recent Developments:



. In May 2020: For an unknown sum, Adare Pharmaceutical Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical firm that offers advanced pharmaceutical technology, purchased Orbis Biosciences Inc. Adare Pharmaceutical Inc. wants to expand its product offerings and expand its platforms with these acquisitions, including the ability to manufacture medication particles that can be dosed in oral liquid, and intravenous dosage forms. To increase compliance, Orbis Biosciences Inc., a biotech business headquartered in the US, creates controlled-release delivery systems for the consumer product, medical, and oral medication sectors.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Demand for Personalized Medicines



The need for personalized medicine also shapes the landscape of controlled delivery drug delivery. Customizing medical care to each patient's unique needs is known as precision medicine, and controlled-release medications fit in particularly with this paradigm. Therapeutic effects can be optimized by tailoring these formulations to relieve medications at specific rates or in response to patient-specific circumstances. Advances in genomics, biomarker identification, and diagnostic technologies are driving the trend towards personalized medicine. These developers work in tandem with controlled-release medication delivery systems, which may be customized to each patient's specific requirements. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Complexity Associated



The intricacy of developing controlled-release formulations is one of the major market challenges. A thorough understanding of the physical parameters of the drug and the delivery mechanism is necessary to formulate medications with controlled release characteristics. For researchers and formulation scientists, achieving the appropriate reliability profile while maintaining stability, responsiveness, and scalability is challenging. Development is time- and resource-intensive due to the complex interaction of variables, including polymer selection, drug loading, and receptor kinetics. These factors require advanced formulation procedures and a high degree of experience. This factor is restraining the makrut growth and development.



Opportunity: Technological Advancements



The controlled-release drug delivery market is expanding due largely to technological advancements. The creation of new polymers, nanomaterials, and formulation techniques, along with the ongoing advancement of drug delivery technology, makes it possible to create more accurate and efficient delivery systems. Nanotechnology has become a transformational aspect with the capacity to build nanoparticles and nanocarriers that can improve drug bioavailability, target particular tissues, and have controlled receptor capabilities. The field is seeing innovation due to the convergence of advanced materials science, biotechnology, and nanotechnology, which is promoting the creation of nano-generation-controlled rеlеasе formulations.



Some of the major players operating in the Controlled release drug delivery market are:



. Depomed, Inc.

. Coating Place, Inc.

. Corium International, Inc.

. Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

. Alkermes plc

. Pfizer, Inc.

. Orbis Biosciences, Inc.

. Capsugel

. Merck and Co., Inc.

. Aradigm Corporation



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Technology:



. Micro Encapsulation

. Transdermal

. Targeted delivery

. Other Technologies

By Application:



. Metered Dose Inhalers

. Injectable

. Transdermal

. Oral Drug Delivery

. Others

By Release Mechanism:

. Polymer Based Systems

. Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems

. Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems

. Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems

. Chemically Activated

By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



