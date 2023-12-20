Decarbonization: The Key To Transform And Grow The Cable Industry

(MENAFN- 3BL) The energy industry is undergoing a drastic change in the way it operates due to an ever-growing demand for renewables and low-carbon solutions to achieve net zero by 2050. Our teams across the globe are working on accelerating investments in transformative next-generation technologies to quickly transition towards energy efficiency in the power transmission market. Thanks to our variety of solutions in the cable industry, we help our customers and value chain partners to decarbonize and grow.

THE CHALLENGE

Rapid urbanization, the growth of renewable energy, and existing electrical grid upgrades are driving the decarbonization of the infrastructure of our built world. Insulated power cables are needed more than ever for electrical power transmission, led by rising demand for sustainable, high-performing materials in the cable industry.

As the power sector is moving towards a global sustainable energy transition, and cable manufacturers are aiming at improving manufacturing efficiency while delivering high reliability, industry players are faced with the critical need to provide solutions that can help us move toward net zero.

THE SOLUTION

To successfully address today's challenges in the cable industry, we have developed a new compound (ENDURANCETM HFDD-4201 ) for Cable Systems. It offers a next generation cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) compound for high voltage cable insulation that helps manufacturers improve production efficiency while also lowering associated carbon emissions. This innovative solution recently received the 2023 R&D100 Product Award. This recognition is a testament to the technology's proven benefits in enabling significant material and energy savings. Production efficiency can be improved by up to 30% while associated carbon emissions from cable core manufacturing can be reduced by up to 80%.

Moreover, to further help our customers and value chain partners transition towards the envisioned future of the cable industry, our SilasticTM Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and SilasticTM High Consistency Silicone Rubber (HCR) compounds for both medium and high voltage cable applications offer shortened development time, high reliability, and optimized manufacturing capabilities.

Decarbonizing means investing in a better tomorrow

Decarbonization is becoming a major priority globally from both a business and sustainability perspective. In the power transmission sector, the increased need for reliable high voltage cable systems is leading cable manufacturers to look for faster cable production and higher transmission rates. Our solutions such our new compound ENDURANCETM HFDD-4201 for Cable Systems, SilasticTM Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and High Consistency Rubber (HCR) compounds are designed to help our customers and partners to decarbonize and grow in today's challenging environment. We have set ambitious sustainability targets, and we are committed to helping accelerate the global sustainable energy transition and transform the future of our industry for a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

