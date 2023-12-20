Kohler Achieves Top Score Of 100 On 20232024 Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- 3BL) KOHLER, Wis., December 20, 2023 /3BL/ - Kohler Co. received the coveted Equality 100 Award from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality. The CEI recognizes the concrete steps organizations have taken to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits, and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQIA+ associates and their families. Kohler joins more than 1,300 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2023-2024 CEI, and more than 500 companies that received the Equality 100 Award.

“We're thrilled to achieve the Equality 100 Award as we take meaningful action to improve the wellbeing and experience of all our associates,” said AJ Hubbard, Vice President – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.“We continue to strengthen our focus around DEI and deliver on our commitment to empower our associates to thrive within the organization and perform to their highest potential.

Kohler achieved the top score of 100 for its work on antidiscrimination policies; expanded benefits for same-sex spouses, the transgender community, and family formation; development training on LGBTQIA+ intersectionality; and a comprehensive self-identification data collection program to make optional disclosure a more inclusive experience.

Kohler's associate-led LGBTQIA+ Business Resource Group (BRG), Kohler PROUD, has been an integral part of enriching the Kohler culture and spearheading corporate social responsibility efforts within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“At Kohler, we believe in the collective power of diversity, and our BRGs are a testament to the impact that comes from bold innovation and a focused intention on inclusion,” said Hubbard.“Together, we can make life better for our associates, our customers, and our communities around the world.”

Learn more about the Kohler PROUD and all of Kohler's Business Resources Groups here .

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

