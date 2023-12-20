Albertsons Companies Celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) On this International Human Solidarity Day – a day to celebrate our unity in #diversity – Albertsons Companies is reminded of our company's commitment to building #belonging and putting people first. By embracing our common humanity and treating everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect, we are a better able to listen and value different perspectives... one conversation at a time... one connection made with each other... one more action taken in solidarity.

We're grateful to our nine Associate Resource Groups & Allies – representing more than 7,500 associates – that host events throughout the year for associates and for our communities, focused on driving a culture of Inclusion and cultivating a workforce that reflects the rich diversity of the communities we serve. We make better decisions when everyone's voice is heard. Building belonging also means that we do not tolerate hate towards anyone... from our associates, to our customers who we serve.

Treating everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect is also at the heart of our Nourishing Neighbors program . Our thanks go to our millions of customers – and our associates too – who contributed this year to this program and others that enabled over 142 million meals throughout U.S. communities. If each of those meals was put on a 12-inch plate, they would circle the Earth. A powerful reminder of the positive impact we each can have on the planet we share.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .