Sleigh Your Competition: Submit Your Sustainable Solutions For E+E Leader Awards

Deadline Approaching: E+E Leader Awards Consumer & Residential Products Category
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga., December 20, 2023 /3BL/ - The Environment+Energy Leader Awards , a prestigious annual recognition program, is now inviting entries in the "Consumer & Residential Products" category. This Award category specifically highlights groundbreaking and environmentally friendly consumer-facing and residential products that span a range of applications, including cleaning products, food packaging, personal care items, home appliances, building materials, furnishings, flooring and more.
This is a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency by submitting their innovative solutions that resonate with eco-conscious consumers and are leaders in their product category. The E+E Leader Awards aim to honor and celebrate businesses and products that are driving positive change and setting new standards for environmental responsibility. Winners in the 2024 E+E Leader Awards will be announced globally on Earth Day 2024.
Key Submission Areas:
Cleaning Products Food and Consumer Packaging Personal Care Items Home Appliances Building Materials Furnishings & Flooring
How to Submit: Interested companies can submit their entries through the official E+E Leader Awards website . The submission process is user-friendly and designed for entrants to easily highlight the key features and benefits of each product or project submission.
Why Enter: This is a prime opportunity for companies to showcase their sustainable and energy-efficient initiatives to a global audience. With an E+E Leader Award win, companies can gain recognition for their commitment to environmental stewardship, attract eco-conscious consumers, and position themselves as leaders in the green marketplace.
Submission Deadline: The deadline for entries is January 15, 2024. Early submissions are encouraged.
About E+E Leader Awards: The E+E Leader Awards recognize excellence in energy and environmental leadership. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and impact, these awards highlight the achievements of organizations that are actively contributing to a more sustainable future.
For more information and to submit your entry, visit .
