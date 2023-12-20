Bath & Body Works Named One Of The“Best Managed Companies” By The Wall Street Journal

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 20, 2023 /3BL/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on the Wall Street Journal's ranking of the Best Managed Companies of 2023.

The publication partnered with the Drucker Institute for their annual ranking which includes 34 metrics in all. Companies represented on the list received top scores in five key categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. In addition, they were evaluated on their overall effectiveness, which the Wall Street Journal defines as“doing the right things well.”

“We're honored to be represented on this list,“ says Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell.“It's a testament to our deep customer connections, our exceptional vertically integrated supply chain and our commitment to our associates and communities. In the year to come we look forward to advancing and growing our leadership position as a global, omnichannel, personal care and home fragrance brand.”

In addition to making the Wall Street Journal's ranking of Best Managed Companies, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:



America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek

America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek

America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,840 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 450 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks .

