Look Out Santa, Kansas City Chiefs' And Philadelphia Eagles Fans Are Getting The Cookies This Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) The NFL's Christmas day football games are sure to be filled with chills and thrills, but this year at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (home of the Kansas City Chiefs) and Lincoln Financial Field (home of the Philadelphia Eagles), the air will be filled with the sweet scent of mom's cookies. Mama Kelce's chocolate chip cookies, to be exact.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, is bringing her famed chocolate chip cookie recipe to football fans at both stadiums this holiday season. Fans who attend games on Christmas Day in Kansas City and Philadelphia can order the same sweet treat she delivered to her sons on Opening Night of Super Bowl LVII, right before the NFL stars faced off as the first brothers to ever compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

The culinary teams at Aramark Sports + Entertainment , the award-winning food and beverage provider for the Chiefs and Eagles, will freshly prepare Mama Kelce's cookie recipe at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field. All proceeds from cookie sales will benefit Operation Breakthrough based in Kansas City and the Eagles Autism Foundation based in Philadelphia, and Aramark will match the donation to each organization 1:1.

“I am so excited to work with Aramark to bring my cookies to Chiefs' and Eagles' fans on Christmas day,” said Kelce.“In this season of giving, it means so much to raise money for two great charities through an old-fashioned bake sale. My chocolate chip cookies have been a staple in our house for a long time, so it's very special to share the recipe that my sons love with fans during the holidays. It's even sweeter because the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough will benefit; usually, it's just my boys!”

“Aramark Sports + Entertainment immerses guests in the extraordinary everywhere we serve, which includes finding innovative ways to bring pop culture trends to life inside a sports environment,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports and Entertainment.“We could not be happier to partner with the NFL's most popular team mom, Donna Kelce, to bring her famous cookies to fans and support two incredible charities during the holiday season.”

Aramark's culinary team will bake the cookies at each stadium on December 25 and sell them at dedicated areas within each venue, including Kingdom Lodge (Section 136) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and in HeadHouse Plaza, at the two Club Markets, and on the Suite Level at Lincoln Financial Field.

Can't make it to the stadium on Christmas day? No problem. Here's Mama Kelce's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe to bring the stadium experience home this holiday season.

MAMA KELCE'S BEST CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Ingredients



11⁄2 cups sweet cream butter (3 sticks)

11⁄2 cups packed light brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 large egg + 1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda (dissolved in 2 tablespoons of hot water to activate; microwave water first then stir in baking soda to dissolve)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cake or pastry flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

11⁄2 teaspoons salt

1 cup GhirardelliTM white chocolate chips 1 cup Ghirardelli milk chocolate

Preparation

Melt butter in microwave in 20-second increments (do not overdo!). Pour into mixing bowl or stand mixer. Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes.Add brown and white sugar to butter mixture and mix for 4 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl and add eggs, one at a time.Add vanilla and mix for 30 seconds.Add dissolved baking soda.In a separate bowl, add all-purpose flour, cake or pastry flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt, and mix to combine. Slowly add this mixture 1/2 cup at a time to mixer, scraping down sides.Add all chocolate chips and pecans, if desired, with a wooden spoon.Put in refrigerator for at least 3 hours; ideally overnight.Preheat oven to 350 F.Before baking, make sure the dough is at room temperature. Scoop dough onto baking sheet, leaving 2 inches between scoops, 5 minutes before baking.For small cookies, bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden around edges. For larger cookies, bake for 13 to 15 minutes. If you touch the top of the cookie and it bounces back instead of indenting, that means it's ready. Every oven is different.