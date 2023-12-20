Weather News: IMD Predicts Snowfall In J&K, Fog Alert In Punjab, Haryana Check Latest Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in an official release predicted a forecast for isolated light rainfall or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh from the 22nd to the 24th of December, on December 23rd, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is likely in North Punjab, North Haryana, and Uttarakhand Kashmir Valley is experiencing frigid temperatures, with the minimum temperature remaining several degrees below freezing, as it prepares for the onset of 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' the 40 days of the harshest winter, PTI reported citing officials on Wednesday Read: Fog alert for Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. Check IMD forecast hereIn Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature dropped to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, a decrease from the previous night's reading of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, according to officials.'Chilla-i-Kalan' marks the 40 days of the most severe winter conditions in the region, characterized by a pervasive cold wave and a significant drop in temperatures. During this time, water bodies, including the renowned Dal Lake, and water supply lines across various parts of the valley often freeze. The likelihood of snowfall is highest and most frequent during this period, particularly in the elevated areas where heavy snowfall is common on December 21, 'Chilla-i-Kalan' extends until January 31, encompassing the peak of winter conditions in the region AlertAccording to IMD, minimum temperatures range from 4-8°C across most regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh.“Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours during next 4 days,” the release read Read: IMD weather updates: Rain wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu; fog, smog, snowfall engulf north India | 10 pointsIn East Uttar Pradesh, south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar, minimum temperatures are in the range of 8-12°C. There is dense fog in isolated areas of Punjab during the morning hours, and a cold wave is experienced in isolated pockets in Punjab, IMD further informed, Indian Meteorological Department scientist Naresh Kumar held a briefing on the weather change expected in northwest India due to a Western disturbance in the Himalayan region, ANI reported light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas, along with occasional thunderstorms and lightning in south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep on Thursday, said the IMD Read: Tamil Nadu Rain: Central team likely to visit flood-hit areas of Southern districts; IAF helicopters continue operationsIMD had earlier predicted a light rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal spanning the next six days.“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area from December 21 to 26, 2023,” the release said.(With inputs from agencies)

