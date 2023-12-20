Prabhas-Starrer Salaar To Not Screen In PVR INOX, Miraj Cinemas In South Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' will not be released in the national chains including PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas in the South as Hombale Films has alleged them of favouring Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', news agency PTI has reported 'Dunki', presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, will hit the screens today i.e. on 21 December, a day before Hombale Films' 'Salaar'.Also Read: Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan's movie earns ₹10.39 crore in pre-release sales in IndiaAccording to Hombale Films spokesperson, PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas had promised the banner that both \"Salaar\" and \"Dunki\" would get 'equal showcasing', but they are not keeping their word.\"Because of unfair showcasing to 'Salaar', we will not be releasing in PVR INOX, MIRAJ in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days, a spokesperson for the production house said in a statement as quoted by PTI Read: Dunki first reviews are out! Shah Rukh Khan's fans call it better than Pathaan, Jawan; ' ₹2,000 crore to banta hai'\"They have opened all shows/screens for 'Dunki' alone which was against what they had agreed. They had agreed that they would give equal showcasing when discussed but now they are not doing so,\" the spokesperson said. Since then hashtags like #BoycottPVRInox and #BoycottPvrAjayBijli have started trending on X (formerly Twitter).Speaking of the film's first-day estimated collection, as per Sacnilk, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has successfully secured 1,398,285 tickets for its opening day across all languages and is set to earn ₹29.31 crore on its opening day. As per the report, the film will have 10430 shows on its release, with a maximum in Telugu with 4068 and 3803 shows in Hindi.'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', the big-budget action film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and follows the story of Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. The story revolves around two friends who end up becoming arch-rivals. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. On the other hand, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

Speaking about the box office clash between the two films, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran told ANI, \"It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I will watch both films on the first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it.\"

MENAFN20122023007365015876ID1107636318