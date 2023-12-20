Parliament Winter Session Day 18: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Table Telecommunication Bill RS Today | Key Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On Day 18 of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when 97 Opposition MPs remained suspended. A total of 143 MPs from INDIA bloc parties have been suspended for demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach new bill seeks to repeal the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. It seeks to create a comprehensive code to govern the sector, although critics say it may infringe on the privacy rights of citizens by giving the government power to intercept electronic communications. The telecommunications sector is a key driver of economic and social development and is the gateway to digital services and the security of the country is vitally dependent on safety of telecommunication networks Sabha suspends two more Opposition MPs, tally in Lower House rises to 97Apart from the Telecommunication Bill, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in the upper house for consideration and passage Gandhi breaks silence on suspension of MPs: 'Govt strangulating democracy'The bills covering the criminal justice system will create a new version of the penal code and laws on procedures and evidence to replace colonial-era legislation. The new rules seek to tighten definitions around economic crimes, with lawyers warning businesses to prepare for potential adverse effects.141 Opposition MPs suspended so far: Check list of restrictionsYesterday, Parliament passed a bill to raise the age cap of the president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunals to 70 years and 67 years, respectively bloc MPs to lead protest march on Thursday over suspension from ParliamentMeanwhile, the MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will hold a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Thursday.

