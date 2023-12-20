Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday Special: A Look Into The Diva's Fashionable Avatar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On December 21,

Tamannaah Bhatia turns a year older and to celebrate the occasion, let us look into some of the best outfits she slayed over the years.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most glamorous and talked about actresses who never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices.



Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous red saree gown came with a large slit-cut and flowing effect along the midriff, providing a modern flair.

This black thigh-high slit gown is worth turning heads as it comes with deep cleavage, off-shoulder, and ribbons on its sleeves.



The 'Bahubali' actress' black and white power suit came with a zebra strips coat and the bottoms has polka dots.

Tamannaah's black gown featured sleeveless embellishments, corset patterns, and a plunging neckline. The gown also has decoration embellishments along the length of it. The bodycon gown fit her well and highlighted her curves.



This shimmering gown came with a black full sleeves top which had a deep cleavage. The skirt of it was silver in colour.