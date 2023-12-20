‘Atal Geet Ganga’ To Be Held On Eve Of Vajpayee’S Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 21 (IANS) A grand celebration 'Atal Geet Ganga' will be organised on the eve of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation.

Chairman of the foundation, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that there will be a solo poetry recital by Dr Kumar Vishwas at the Scientific Convention Centre on the occasion where various cultural programmes and symposium will also be held.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest.

State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh, Lucknow BJP president Anand Dwivedi and many senior leaders will be present as special guests.

