Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra Reveals Her Equation With Munawar Faruqui; Here's What She Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the housemates engage in a discussion revolving around Mannara Chopra's connection with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. The atmosphere is charged with emotions as Mannara sheds tears while explaining the depth of their relationship.

The episode kicks off with Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, and Anurag Dobhal gathered in the garden area. Concerned about Mannara's subdued demeanor since Ayesha Khan's entry, Anurag Dobhal questions her about the impact of recent events. He observes Mannara's isolation and expresses his belief that the incident has affected her deeply.

Aishwarya Sharma joins the conversation, urging Mannara to honestly confront her feelings regarding Ayesha's entry and her history with Munawar Faruqui. In response, Mannara opens up, revealing, "Munna ke saath mera ayesa equation hain is ghar mein; when I was at my lowest, he brought me out. Mein kahi pe bhi baithi rahu, wo shaam ko aake 2 minute bhi baithke mere saath baat karega" (I share a unique bond with Munna in this house. Whenever I sit alone, he takes time to chat with me.)

Aishwarya and Mannara engage in a heated exchange about who instigates whom. Aishwarya asserts that she avoids mocking others and leaves a situation if she finds it unpleasant.

Before lunch, Anurag Dobhal takes a moment to console Mannara, emphasizing that public perceptions are often shaped by edited footage. He hints at a perceived romantic angle between Munawar and Mannara and suggests that this revelation might be the reason behind Mannara's recent emotional state.

As night falls, Isha Malviya confides in Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Anurag Dobhal, stating, "Mannara ke liye jo word hain, wi hain dependent. Usse lagta hain ek strong contestant ke saath hum hain, toh automatically hum bhi upar jayenge" (The word for Mannara is dependent. She feels that if she is with a strong competitor, she will automatically rise.)

The group discusses Mannara's struggle to accept the changing dynamics with Munawar Faruqui, suggesting that she might be finding it challenging to cope with his evolving connections.