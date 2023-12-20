Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Other Opposition Leaders Get Invitations For Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Top opposition leaders have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22 in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The newly constructed Ram Temple will be inaugurated next month, and senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda have all received invitations from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, according to Working President Alok Kumar of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

A whole host of dignitaries have been invited to the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed temple. More invitations are likely to be sent to other opposition leaders in the coming days, the PTI report added.

Preparations for the ceremony, set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are in full swing and are expected to conclude by January 15.

The praan pratistha puja is scheduled to begin on January 16 and conclude on January 22.

A procession of tableaux displaying scenes from the life of Lord Rama with 100 idols of the deity will be taken out in Ayodhya on January 17 to mark the start of the week-long celebration for the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Mata Amritanandamayi of Kerala, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, cine stars

Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Arun Govil, film director

Madhur

Bhandarkar

and prominent industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, famous painter Vasudev Kamat, ISRO Director Nilesh Desai and many other eminent personalities have been invited to the function.