Why Is Bengaluru Metro Experiencing Lack Of Passenger Footfall?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's Namma Metro system, a promising solution to the city's commuting woes, is facing a puzzling challenge: why aren't passenger numbers surging despite the completion of the much-anticipated Purple Line extension?

Since the inauguration of the 43.49 km purple line last October, expectations have been high, predicting an influx of around 7.50 lakh passengers monthly. However, the reality has painted a different picture, with the number of passengers only witnessing sporadic peaks over a couple of days in two months.

Recent data from the Bengaluru Metro Railway Corporation reveals that while 1,99,21,460 passengers travelled last month, the daily average stands at 6.64 lakh commuters. Despite this, revenue stood at a commendable ₹51,22,03,333, with the highest footfall recorded on the 9th at 7,56,368 individuals, and the maximum daily earnings hitting ₹2,08,66,237 on the 2nd.

The underlying issue stems from multiple fronts, hindering the anticipated surge in passenger traffic.

What might be the issue?

Firstly, a pressing concern lies in the scarcity of trains to accommodate the burgeoning number of passengers. Out of the 57 trains currently operated by the BMRCL, 33 cater to the purple line and 24 to the green line. However, with 30 trains servicing the purple route and 22 on the green, congestion during peak hours has become a frequent issue.

Moreover, the dependence on Majestic station as the sole interchange point restricts route changes, making it less convenient for passengers. The absence of additional interchange stations along the purple and green lines further compounds this problem until the completion of upcoming lines like the pink and yellow, restricting passenger flexibility.

Another glaring hurdle is the need for seamless last-mile connectivity. Despite over a hundred feeder buses, the absence of efficient connectivity from the metro to final destinations leaves commuters dependent on autorickshaws and cabs, deterring potential metro riders who seek a more direct and hassle-free commute.

Urban transport experts emphasize that addressing these challenges is crucial for boosting metro ridership. If the BMRLC can promise to advocate for more trains, additional interchange points, and improved last-mile connectivity to make the metro more attractive and accessible for commuters.