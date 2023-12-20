Karnataka Witnesses Surge In Active COVID Cases, Ranks Second In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The state of Karnataka is grappling with a concerning surge in active COVID-19 cases, securing the second position in the country's active case count, following the neighbouring state, Kerala.

As COVID-19 cases witness a rapid uptick nationwide, Karnataka has found itself amidst a notable rise in infections, elevating its active cases to 92, trailing only behind Kerala, which reports 2041 active cases. Over the past weeks, the state has seen a staggering sixfold increase in active cases within a mere span of two weeks, soaring from 587 on December 6 to 2311 by noon on December 20.

Karnataka records first COVID-19 death in Bengaluru, Health Minister provides clarity

The escalating daily count paints a troublesome picture as Karnataka averages 17 new cases daily, exhibiting a 1.72 per cent positivity rate per day. The state's recent case count showcases a steady progression, with 27 cases reported on December 18, followed by 44 cases on December 19 and 22 cases on December 20.

Of the 92 individuals infected in the state, 72 are under home isolation, while the remaining 20 receive treatment in hospitals. Notably, seven patients are in critical condition, receiving intensive care unit (ICU) treatment.

Health authorities stress the significance of precautionary measures despite India accounting for a minimal 0.009% of the global COVID-19 cases, with a worldwide average of 51,214 daily reported cases and 2.16 crore active cases globally. The data highlights Brazil leading with 11.73 lakh active cases, followed by America with 9.89 lakh, and Vietnam with 9.39 lakh active cases.

Karnataka government to ramp up daily COVID tests to 5000 from December 23

Another concerning development is that the country witnessed a sharp spike with 614 cases detected in a single day, marking the highest count in seven months. Karnataka's position as the second-highest state in terms of active cases after Kerala further adds to the growing concerns surrounding the surge in infections.

The top three states with active cases are Kerala with 2041 cases, followed by Karnataka at 92 and Tamil Nadu with 77.