New Names For Places, New Statues In Lucknow Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 21 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided that the Gomti Nagar Railway Terminus (railway station) in Lucknow would be named after former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee has accepted a proposal to this effect by Diwakar Tripathi, the representative of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The move comes days before Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25.

The committee also approved Tripathi's proposal for renaming Hussainganj crossing as Maharana Pratap Crossing and the Naka crossing flyover as Shri Guru Govind Singh flyover.

The committee also gave its nod to the proposals for naming the gate near Rinki Laundry in Maulviganj as Amar Shaheed Ahmedullah Gate.

A proposal for setting up a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the Aminabad Inter College park was also okayed.

A road at the Mahakavi Jaishankar Prasad ward would be named as Dr Bindeshwar Pathak road and a crossing in F block Rajajipuram would be named Pragyan (Chandrayan-3).

The Kashmiri Mohalla gate will be known as Maulana Mohammad Athar Dwar.

A statue of freedom fighter Captain Ram Singh Thakuri would be installed at Mahanagar Gole Market crossing.

The road from Gadaura to Nalayakpurwa near Transport Nagar would be called Sant Ravidas Marg.

A proposal to reserve a shelter home for the transgender community was also approved.

The executive committee decided to install a statue of former defence minister, late George Fernandes, in Murli Nagar sector 6.

The LMC's shooting range would be named after Chandra Shekhar Azad and developed into an international standards facility with inclusion of 13-acre land from nearby villages.

A facility for 'Manoratha Gaushala' (cow-tourism and cow-pilgrimage) will come up on LMC land at Uttardhina village in Sadar tehsil here.

--IANS

amita/dpb