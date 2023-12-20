Cornerstone Building Brands Acquires Eastern Architectural Systems

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Increases presence in high-growth Florida region Expands portfolio to include a comprehensive aluminum and vinyl impact-resistant product portfolio

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (“Cornerstone Building Brands”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America by sales, has acquired Eastern Architectural Systems (“EAS”). Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, EAS specializes in impact-resistant windows and doors, primarily serving the Florida repair and remodel market.





This strategic acquisition expands Cornerstone Buildings Brands' impact-resistant product offering, increases its presence in the Florida region and strengthens its ability to serve all customers and channels with a comprehensive portfolio of materials, products and brands.

“EAS is an excellent strategic fit for Cornerstone Building Brands and advances our strategy to increase exposure to high-growth regions with value-add products,” said Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands.“This acquisition complements our existing portfolio of impact-resistant products and enables a stronger presence in the rapidly growing Florida region.”

Cornerstone Building Brands expects the acquisition to be accretive.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction, repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl and metal siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands' broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint include more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at cornerstonebuildingbrands .

Contacts

Corporate Development:

Will Price, Vice President, Corporate Development & Integration



...

Investor Relations:

Mohsin Syed, Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations



...

Media Relations:

Susan Selle, Chief Marketing Officer



...

The post Cornerstone Building Brands Acquires Eastern Architectural Systems appeared first on Caribbean News Global .