Novvia Group Acquires JWJ Packaging

Global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor, Novvia Group ("Novvia"), has acquired JWJ Packaging LLC ("JWJ"), a New Jersey based supplier of drums, pails, and other rigid container and shipping products. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Novvia is backed by Kelso & Company ("Kelso").





Founded in 2018, JWJ is a trusted supplier of packaging and shipping materials to customers across a diverse range of end markets. JWJ distributes a wide selection of steel and plastic drums, IBCs, shipping materials, and other accessories. Headquartered in Millstone Township, New Jersey, JWJ provides a full suite of products and services to customers across the tri-state area. Following the acquisition, JWJ will be combined with Rahway Steel Drum, Novvia's existing New Jersey-based subsidiary, which was acquired in December 2022.

“We are pleased to partner with Novvia to support the continued growth of our business,” said William Guttridge Jr., founder and owner of JWJ.“We look forward to leveraging the resources of the national Novvia platform, including the company's existing presence in the New Jersey marketplace, to deliver additional value to both existing and prospective customers.”

The transaction represents Novvia's third acquisition in the Northeast U.S., which the company has identified as a strategic, high-growth market.“In a short period of time, Mr. Guttridge and the JWJ team have built a leading local packaging supplier that shares Novvia's customer-focused values,” said Ken Roessler, Executive Chairman of Novvia.“We are excited for JWJ to join forces with Rahway Steel Drum and the broader Novvia platform as we continue investing in high-quality markets alongside likeminded partners,” added Roessler.

For more information about JWJ, please visit jwjpackaging .

About Novvia Group

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Rhino Container, Novvia Canada, Southern Container, Duval Container, Rios Containers, Auberst, Innovative Container, Rahway Steel Drum, Northern Container, Ocean State Packaging, and JWJ, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. For more information, please visit .

About Kelso

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in over 140 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm's investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured and stable investing team, and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporate partners. Kelso has significant experience investing in and supporting high-growth distribution and packaging platforms. The firm is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit .

Novvia Group Acquires JWJ Packaging