Erdogan And Vucic Discuss Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with
his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.
The Administration of the President of Türkiye announced this,
Trend reports.
It is noted that Erdogan congratulated the Serbian politician on
his victory in the elections. Turkish-Serbian relations, global and
regional issues were also discussed.
“Strong relations and cooperation between the two countries will
continue to develop at the new stage,” the Turkish leader
noted.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107636269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.