Erdogan And Vucic Discuss Regional Issues


12/20/2023 10:09:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

The Administration of the President of Türkiye announced this, Trend reports.

It is noted that Erdogan congratulated the Serbian politician on his victory in the elections. Turkish-Serbian relations, global and regional issues were also discussed.

“Strong relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop at the new stage,” the Turkish leader noted.

