More Than 10 Targets Were Destroyed In Air Operation In North Of Iraq - Ministry Of National Defense Of Türkiye


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. 14 targets were destroyed in the air operation against terrorist targets in Qara, Hakurk and Qandil in the north of Iraq.

The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said this, Trend reports.

The statement noted that the determination to fight terrorism within the country and beyond the borders continues unceasingly.

"In order to eliminate terrorist acts and ensure border security, 14 targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses, which are believed to contain high-level terrorists, were destroyed in air operations against terrorist targets in Qara, Hakurk and Qandil located in the north of Iraq." - said the Ministry of Defense of Türkiye.

It was noted that many terrorists were neutralized by making maximum use of Türkiye's local and national ammunition in the operations.

