More Than 10 Targets Were Destroyed In Air Operation In North Of Iraq - Ministry Of National Defense Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. 14 targets were
destroyed in the air operation against terrorist targets in Qara,
Hakurk and Qandil in the north of Iraq.
The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said this, Trend reports.
The statement noted that the determination to fight terrorism
within the country and beyond the borders continues
unceasingly.
"In order to eliminate terrorist acts and ensure border
security, 14 targets, including caves, bunkers, shelters and
warehouses, which are believed to contain high-level terrorists,
were destroyed in air operations against terrorist targets in Qara,
Hakurk and Qandil located in the north of Iraq." - said the
Ministry of Defense of Türkiye.
It was noted that many terrorists were neutralized by making
maximum use of Türkiye's local and national ammunition in the
operations.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107636268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.