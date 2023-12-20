GCC IVF Market Analysis And Forecast 2023-2033 - Growing Medical Tourism From Neighboring Regions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN

The healthcare landscape in the GCC region has undergone significant improvements, characterized by the proliferation of specialized fertility clinics providing advanced IVF treatments. This surge is complemented by supportive policies and regulations implemented by GCC governments, acknowledging the importance of reproductive health, and ensuring oversight of the IVF industry.

Technological advancements, such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and in vitro maturation (IVM), have notably enhanced the success rates of fertility treatments in the GCC. The market further benefits from a growing trend in medical tourism, drawing individuals from neighboring regions seeking accessible and high-quality IVF services within the GCC.

The GCC's IVF market stands at the threshold of ongoing expansion, propelled by shifting demographics, improved healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory environments, and continuous advancements in reproductive medicine. This sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in addressing challenges related to infertility in the region.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Overview:



Analysis of the current market size and growth potential. Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Segmentation and Market Share:



Detailed segmentation based on product, end-user, procedure, and type. Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:



Profiling of major players in the GCC in-vitro fertilization market. Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:



Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years. Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product



Systems

Media Reagent Accessories and Consumables

Segmentation by Type



Conventional IVF IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Segmentation by Procedure



Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor Frozen Non-Donor

Segmentation by End-User



Commercial Labs

Fertility Clinics

Hospital Systems Other End-User

Companies Profiled



The Cooper Companies

Fujifilm

Merck

Esco Lifesciences Group

The Baker Company

Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals

Biomerieux

Eppendorf

Corning

Zeiss

Fertipro

Nidacon International

InVitroCare

Nikon Olympus

Key Questions Answered:



What was the market size of the GCC in-vitro fertilization market in 2022?

Which technique segment holds the highest dominance in the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?

Which segment exhibits the most dominance in the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?

What are the primary factors propelling the GCC in-vitro fertilization market?

What opportunities, risks, and overall market landscape characterize the in-vitro fertilization market? What significant market trends are influencing the expansion of the in-vitro fertilization market?



Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Trends : Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.1.1 Pricing Forecast for Raw Materials and Components

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- Covid-19

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 GCC IVF Market (by Procedure)

2.3.1 Overview

2.3.2 Fresh Donor

2.3.3 Fresh Non-Donor

2.3.4 Frozen Donor

2.3.5 Frozen Non-Donor

2.4 GCC IVF Market (by End-User)

2.4.1 Overview

2.4.2 Commercial Labs

2.4.3 Fertility Clinics

2.4.4 Hospital Systems

2.4.5 Other End-User

3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 GCC IVF Market (By Product)

3.3.1 Systems

3.3.1.1 Gamete Collection and Sorting Systems

3.3.1.2 Sample Handling Systems

3.3.1.3 Storage and Maintenance Systems

3.3.1.4 Other IVF System

3.3.2 Media Reagent

3.3.2.1 Embryo Culture Media and Reagents

3.3.2.2 Cryopreservation Media and Reagents

3.3.2.3 Gamete Processing Media and Reagents

3.3.2.4 Other Media and Reagents

3.3.3 Accessories and Consumables

3.4 GCC IVF Market (By Type)

3.4.1 Conventional IVF

3.4.2 IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

4 Countries

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints as you go alone..

4.3 United Arab Emirates

4.4 Saudi Arabia

4.5 Qatar

4.6 Oman

4.7 Kuwait

4.8 Bahrain

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

