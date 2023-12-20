"Unsung Heroes of the Himalayas: Rat Hole Miners' Valor Honored with Generous Gesture from Soleil Capitale Group Chairman"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai 18th Dec 2023: In an exclusive conversation between Rajveer Singh from timesnowbusiness& Mr. Mohit Narayan, Country Head of Soleil Capital Group, who emphasized, "The Rat Hole Miners exemplified the highest form of humanity in the face of adversity. Their unwavering dedication and sacrifice serve as a testament to the potential within every individual to rise to the occasion and make a profound difference."



Mr.Narayan brought to light a remarkable initiative by Mr. Govind K. Shrivastav, Chairman of Soleil Capitale Group, New York, who acknowledged the valiant efforts of the Rat Hole Miners involved in the Silkyara Balkot bi-way two-lane tunnel project.



The collapse of an under-construction tunnel in the Himalayas resulted in the entrapment of 41 workers, despite meticulous planning and cutting-edge engineering attempts to tackle the challenging Himalayan geology.



When conventional machinery failed, the Rat Hole Miners, typically engaged in tasks such as cleaning sewers and tunnels, emerged as unsung heroes. Their relentless efforts transcended expectations, ultimately leading to the successful rescue of all 41 trapped workers.



Deeply moved by their selflessness, Mr. Govind pledged a heartfelt gesture. He announced a commendable cash contribution of Rupees Fifty Thousand for each Rat Hole Miner and their families, aiming not only to honor their valor but also to foster compassion and empathy within society.



This recognition stands as a testament to the potential within every individual to rise above adversity and make a profound impact on humanity.





MENAFN20122023005698012490ID1107636258