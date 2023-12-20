Romanian Airline To Operate Fly Baghdad Routes In Europe

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Romanian airline Dan Air has announced that it will operate flights from Iraq to Europe on behalf of the Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad .

This follows a recent decision by the European Commission to ban Fly Baghdad from EU airspace because, according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) , they do not meet international safety standards.

In particular, the EASA determined that, "Fly Baghdad did not control and ensure that the planned and accomplished flight times, flight duty periods, duty periods and rest periods are within the limitations pursuant to the prescriptive fatigue management regulations established by Iraq."

It added that Fly Baghdad then submitted an unacceptable Corrective Action Plan ('CAP') to deal with the identified safety concerns.

Dan Air said the partnership with Fly Baghdad is planned to last two years, with the first flight scheduled for 23rd December, covering the Baghdad to Berlin route.

(Sources: Dan Air, EU)