Wemade Expands WEMIX PLAY Ecosystem With The Launch Of Blockchain Games On LG Screens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEMIX PLAY on-chain Web3 games will be available on LG screens for the first time

Singapore, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korea-based global game developer Wemade is expanding its Web3 gaming ecosystem with the upcoming launch of popular WEMIX PLAY-hosted games on LG Smart TVs and monitors1.

This marks the first time that games hosted on the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform will be available on LG screens, setting a new milestone in Wemade's mission to build a blockchain-based mega-ecosystem.

LG Smart TV users will be able to download and play Anipang Match, a puzzle game developed by subsidiary Wemade Play, and the farming simulation game Every Farm from Wemade Connect.

Anipang Match and Every Farm will also be available on LG lifestyle screens StanbyME, StandbyME Go and smart monitors.

The two titles are among the 35+ games of different genres available to millions of users on WEMIX PLAY, the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform ( ).

Leveraging the momentum, WEMIX PLAY and LG are also planning to collaborate on providing a richer, more enjoyable gaming experience on LG screens.

Since its launch on LG Smart TVs in 2014, webOS has become one of the most widely used smart TV platforms in the world, powering more than 200 million LG screens worldwide.

1 Available globally except for mainland China, Singapore and South Korea



About WEMADE

Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform is the world's biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more. Visit for more information.

