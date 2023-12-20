(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GrafTech International Ltd. (“GrafTech” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EAF) on behalf of GrafTech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GrafTech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 16, 2022, GrafTech announced that operations at its graphite electrode manufacturing facility in Monterey, Mexico, had been suspended after an inspection by the State Attorney's Office for the Secretary of the Environment for the State of Nuevo Leon. The Company also admitted that the Mexican government had determined that its operating license within the country was no longer in effect, and could not provide an estimate for when the manufacturing plant would return to operation.

On this news, GrafTech's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 8.8%, to close at $4.85 per share on September 19, 2022, the next trading day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GrafTech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

