AI’S Leg Up For The Learning Poor

By Shankar Maruwada

WASHINGTON, USA – Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and for many it's scary. But for teachers in India's million-plus schools, AI is a welcome partner in solving the learning poverty problem.

Shankar Maruwada is the Co-founder and CEO of EkStep Foundation, which develops AI to help improve the public education system.

In this podcast , Maruwada and journalist Rhoda Metcalfe discuss how AI can close the literacy gap.

Read: Unlocking India's Potential With AI in a special AI edition of Finance and Development Magazine

