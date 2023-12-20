AI’S Leg Up For The Learning Poor

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF Podcasts
By Shankar Maruwada
WASHINGTON, USA – Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and for many it's scary. But for teachers in India's million-plus schools, AI is a welcome partner in solving the learning poverty problem.
Shankar Maruwada is the Co-founder and CEO of EkStep Foundation, which develops AI to help improve the public education system.
In this podcast , Maruwada and journalist Rhoda Metcalfe discuss how AI can close the literacy gap.
Read: Unlocking India's Potential With AI in a special AI edition of Finance and Development Magazine
