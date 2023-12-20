(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai forges a Strategic Partnership with DHL Global Forwarding to Elevate Student Success



United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 19 December, 2023: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences, one of Germany's most renowned private universities and the first German university to establish a campus in Dubai, proudly announces a strategic partnership with DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of DHL Group. The partnership between the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai and DHL Global Forwarding aims to deliver UE students exceptional practical experiences, enhancing tertiary offerings, and equipping graduates for the job market.



Renowned for fostering innovation in business, technology, and design, the University of Europe for Applied sciences Dubai's campus is set to welcome its students in January 2024 at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, offering future-focused Bachelor's and Master's programmes.



The partnership agreement between UE Dubai and DHL Global Forwarding outlines numerous mutual benefits, including close networking opportunities for UE Dubai's graduates with DHL executives and leaders engaging in regular visits, delivering guest lectures, workshops, and seminars. DHL Global Forwarding will provide internships to UE Dubai's students, guiding them through practical job roles across diverse fields, ensuring their readiness for the job market. Graduates involved in DHL-university partnership programmes may receive training in logistics operations, technology integration, global trade and customs, customer service, project management, environmental sustainability, and supply chain optimization, complementing the curriculum taught at UE Dubai in their respective majors.



Additionally, DHL Global Forwarding and UE Dubai will introduce a merit-based scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition fees, highlighting their dedication to nurturing exceptional students who excel in their fields. Simultaneously, to assist DHL employees, UE Dubai offers a 20% tuition fee discount, aiming to support them in the pursuit of their educational endeavours.



With a focus on providing extensive practical experiences, UE Dubai and DHL Global Forwarding will establish networking opportunities for UE Dubai students with DHL, facilitating collaborative projects aligned with the academic curriculum. These projects, integrated with DHL divisions, aim to ensure practical applications in real-world scenarios. Additionally, a Young Talent Program will be initiated, acknowledging and empowering emerging talent, fostering the development of future industry leaders.



Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE and UE Dubai campus, emphasized the importance of such collaborations, stating,“We're thrilled about this strategic collaboration with DHL Global Forwarding, as it grants our graduates invaluable real-life experiences, a crucial component of our strategy in preparing them for the professional world, all fostered within an advantageous, innovative, supportive, and multicultural environment. We look forward to witnessing the fruitful projects, networking opportunities, and the substantial impact this partnership will have on both our students and DHL.'



“We're excited to announce our partnership with the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai, emphasizing DHL Global Forwarding's commitment to nurturing young talents. Through practical experiences, internships, and specialized training, we aim to prepare students for the dynamic job market, fostering a future generation of skilled professionals in the logistics sector. This collaboration represents a powerful synergy between academia and industry, underlining our dedication to supporting and shaping the success of emerging talents,” says Amadou Diallo, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Middle East.



As part of the agreement, UE Dubai will also have DHL-branded classrooms, serving as hubs for immersive and specialized learning experiences, increasing brand visibility among students and visitors.



This partnership reflects UE Dubai's commitment to enriching students' academic journeys while showcasing DHL's dedication to advancing higher education in the UAE, aiming to foster talent development, drive innovation, and spur growth across the educational and business sectors in the country.