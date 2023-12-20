(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 61 Teams from 14 Universities Compete to build highly Intelligent Robots in 2nd Edition of Emirates Robotics Competition



Dubai, 20 December 2023 - Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) announced today that 61 teams from 14 local and international universities from across the UAE will be competing in the second edition of the Emirates Robotics Competition.



Organised by Dubai Future Labs, Khalifa University (KU), and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), the competition hosts teams of 3-6 people, with finalists being shortlisted to compete in the last stage of the competition taking place in February 2024.





The competition will include three themed challenges: sustainability, recycling, and waste collection. Each challenge sets tasks where robots will need to recycle waste by distributing it in designated places, collect waste from the ground, or extract pieces of refuse from water.

The tournament aims to demonstrate the technological skills of young talents, while encouraging them to learn new skills and contribute to the UAE's efforts to become a global hub for robotics and AI technologies.





Teams are required to develop robots that can intelligently interact with their surroundings.

Khalifa Al Qama, Director of Dubai Future Labs, said:“The Emirates Robotics Competition aims to prepare a new generation of robotic developers in the UAE, by providing an opportunity to showcase their skills and contribute to current and future challenges in key sectors.

Al Qama added that the competition“aligns with efforts by Dubai Future Labs to achieve the goals set out by the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program,” launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.



Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, said:“We are excited to be part of this fruitful collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and the Rochester Institute of Technology to organise the Emirates Robotics Competition 2024. This competition aims to inspire young individuals, both in the country and globally, to explore developments in the field of science and innovation. By contributing to the growth of the robotics sector, one of the cornerstones of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, our goals align with the directives of the UAE leadership.”

Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, said:“RIT Dubai is delighted to be a part of the Emirates Robotics Competition for the second year running. Last year, we witnessed very creative and robust solutions to different challenges, and we look forward to seeing more critical thinkers in this year's edition. Our aim at RIT Dubai is to strengthen students' practical knowledge and give them platforms to think, analyse, and design purposeful solutions that empower them and their organisations in the future. Our partnership with Khalifa University and Dubai Future Foundation is an example of how collaboration enriches the experiences of students, faculty, and communities.”



The first edition of the competition saw 52 teams representing 17 local and international universities. The organisers shortlisted 21 teams from 12 universities who competed in the final stage's two major challenges – navigation and manipulation.

The Middlesex University Dubai team won first place in the transportation challenge, in which 7 teams participated, while the Manipal University Dubai team came in first place in the maneuvering challenge, in which 14 teams participated.



