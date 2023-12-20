(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines Expands Fleet with the Historic Airbus Order







Turkish Airlines, flying to more international destinations than any airline in the world, proudly announces a monumental expansion of its fleet with the acquisition of 355 state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft. This significant order comprises 250 of the best-selling A321s and 105 of the highly efficient A350 widebody aircraft, including 60 firm order, 20 purchase right A350-900s, 15 firm order A350-1000s, and 5 firm order and 5 purchase right A350-Freighters.



This strategic acquisition underscores Turkish Airlines' commitment to enhancing its operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and passenger comfort. The incorporation of these next-generation aircraft aligns with the flag carrier's vision to continue leading the aviation industry while supporting sustainable growth.

In line with this significant fleet expansion, Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Trkiye, plans to continue to reinforce its status as an airline with one of the world's most comprehensive flight networks. The addition of these Airbus aircraft will further enhance the airline's ability to connect Trkiye to the farthest corners of the globe, offering its passengers even more destinations and travel options while maintaining the highest standards of service and connectivity that Turkish Airlines is renowned for.

On the new order, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated: 'This landmark order is more than an expansion; it's a testament to our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and a sustainable future. The addition of these advanced Airbus aircraft to our fleet will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also significantly contribute to our environmental goals. This investment is a crucial milestone in the further evolution of Trkiye's aviation industry. By modernizing our fleet with more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, we are reinforcing our leading position in global aviation and contributing to the nation's prominence as an aviation hub.

Furthermore, this expansion will also have a considerable positive impact on Trkiye's tourism sector. Enhanced flight operations and increased connectivity, thanks to these state-of-the-art aircraft, will attract more international tourists, boosting the tourism economy. This will not only showcase Trkiye's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to a wider audience but also support the overall growth of the country. With our home base in Istanbul, which straddles continents, we continue our mission of bridging people from all over the world. These new aircraft are not just a step forward for Turkish Airlines but represent a leap forward for the broader aviation and tourism industries in Trkiye, guiding us towards an even brighter future.'

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, commented on the deal: 'This order for the latest generation aircraft is a demonstration of the bold vision by Turkish Airlines. The A350-900, A350-1000, A350F and A321 will all be flagship aircraft in their respective category and efficiency drivers to shape the airline's future and sustainable expansion, with more range, less fuel, noise and emissions and best cabin in class. The opening into the A350-1000 and the A350F highlights the cross- model value of the A350 family and reinforces our long-lasting partnership with Turkish Airlines and Trkiye's aviation sector overall and we are proud to accompany Trkiye's connection to the world with our state-of-the-art aircraft.'

Both aircraft types incorporate advanced technologies, achieving remarkable improvements in fuel burn, operating costs, CO2 emissions, and noise reduction, underscoring Turkish Airlines' commitment to sustainability and passenger comfort.

Turkish Airlines continues to lead the way in the aviation industry, consistently delivering unparalleled service and experiences to its passengers. This historic acquisition reinforces the airline's commitment to offering the most comfortable, efficient, and environmentally friendly travel options to its valued guests.